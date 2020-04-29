Daimler names new Elite Support dealers

Daimler Trucks dealerships in Victoria and South Australia have achieved Elite Support certification.

Fuso Port Melbourne and Daimler Trucks Adelaide recently met the 129 stringent criteria that enable dealerships to achieve Elite Support certification.

Elite Support is a joint initiative by Daimler Truck and Bus and the Daimler Truck dealer network that delivers a new level of service for Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and Fuso customers across Australia and New Zealand.

Elite Support maximises vehicle uptime with rapid diagnosis though Express Assessment, consistent communication and robust parts availability, as well as a delivering a premium in-dealership experience.

Express Assessment means that within two hours of service write-up, the dealer will communicate primary diagnosis, check parts availability and provide an estimate of cost and repair time.

Elite Support was introduced by Daimler Trucks North America in partnership with its dealership network and many of the Elite-accredited dealers across the country attribute involvement in the initiative as improving their customer satisfaction levels and helping them run better businesses.

FSO Port Melbourne

“We are thrilled to see Daimler Trucks Adelaide and Fuso Port Melbourne achieve Elite Support Certification and offer their customers an even higher level of service,” says Daimler Truck and Bus Australia Pacific President and CEO, Daniel Whitehead.

“All dealerships who achieve this important certification are required to make a wide range of investments and improvements across their businesses; it is not easy, but the end result is a better experience for our customers,” he says.

Daimler Trucks Adelaide Continuous Improvement Coordinator, Leroy Tricker, says the Elite certification process extended his team.

“Achieving Elite Support certification has been a hugely satisfying achievement, not only professionally but personally as well,” he says.

“As a team we are now looking forward to growing as a continuously improving dealership as part of an ever growing network” Mr Tricker says.

Elite sign

Fuso Port Melbourne Continuous Improvement Coordinator, James Ferguson, says the dealership is excited to achieve Elite Support certification status.

“There is no better satisfaction then being rewarded for hard work. Being recognised nationally as an Elite Support certified dealer allows us to demonstrate a positive point of difference to the customer and to our working team,” Mr Ferguson says.

There are now seven Daimler Trucks dealerships with Elite Support certification across Australia and New Zealand.