Daimler achieves gender equality accreditation

DAIMLER Truck and Bus has again achieved recognition as a WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE).

It continues to be the only commercial vehicle manufacturer to be accredited under the scheme in Australia.

The news of the achievement comes just days before International Women’s Day this Sunday.

Daimler Truck and Bus President and chief executive officer, Daniel Whitehead, said the accreditation was immensely important to the company.

“This is a significant achievement and reflects positively towards our continued efforts in supporting gender pay parity, work flexibility, learning and development, and leadership growth for all, regardless of gender,” he says.

“We are extremely proud to lead the only commercial vehicle company in Australia that is recognised as being an industry leader and employer of choice for gender equality,” says Mr Whitehead.

Mr Whitehead says that it just makes sense to do everything possible to ensure gender equality in the workplace.

“If you fail to provide an inclusive and supportive network for all genders, you miss out on high performing talent within the population and that is just bad business,” says Mr Whitehead.

The EOCGE is designed to encourage, recognise and promote an active commitment to achieving gender equality in Australian workplaces and is a voluntary leading practice recognition program that is separate to the Equal Opportunity Act.

Daimler was assessed against specific criteria on its approach to leadership, strategy, learning and development, gender pay equity, flexible working and support for family responsibilities. In addition, the criteria focused on preventing sex-based harassment and discrimination as well as targets for improving gender equality outcomes.

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) recently announced EOCGE citations for 119 companies across a wide range of Australian industries.

WGEA Director, Libby Lyons says the accredited companies are at the forefront of building momentum for change towards gender equality in Australian workplaces.

“These industry leaders are showing other Australian businesses how to create a better and more equal future for both women and men,” Ms Lyons says.