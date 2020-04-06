DAF defies overall sales trend with big month

MAKING MOVES: DAF was the big mover in an otherwise sluggish market.

MAKING MOVES: DAF was the big mover in an otherwise sluggish market.

WE knew the March 2020 new truck sales numbers were going to be down, though we now know just how difficult conditions are at present for truck manufacturers and their dealer networks.

The VFACTS and Truck Industry Council (TIC) data shows heavy-duty truck sales in March were down 28 per cent on the same month last year. That percentage equates to more than 300 vehicles.

The first quarter of 2020 a forgettable one for those in the industry with a 24 per cent decline in sales compared to what was an already softening market a year ago.

In total, across light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty segments in March sales were down 21.7 per cent and 16.6 per cent across the quarter.

The best-performing segment (for want of a better term) in the month just gone was light-duty.

The data shows the little truck and big van segment shed 16.9 per cent of its volume compared to the same month in 2019. Despite the unprecedented times faced by the industry most buyers in the segment still opted for the Isuzu product.

The Japanese brand crossed the finishing line with 332 sales, a total ahead of compatriots Hino (178) and Fuso (135).

The only brand in the segment to make some headway was Iveco and their van division which sold one extra vehicle compared to their March 2019 total.

Medium-duty sales were off 20.8 per cent in the month with Isuzu also taking honours here. A near 14 per cent decline in sales for Isuzu and a 3.2 per cent gain for the medium-duty Hino offerings helped close the gap between first and second place to just eighteen units.

That Hino gain was the only positive territory in that segment for the month.

While in heavy-duty, despite the overall bleak outlook, there were some smiles with three brands achieving better sales totals than those racked up in the corresponding month in 2019.

International Trucks, DAF and Freightliner all finished in the black.

For ‘Inter’ it was a seven truck total (up from two in March 2019), DAF (on the back of the arrival of their new-gen offerings) delivered 42 trucks (an 82.6 per cent gain) and Freightliner put many months of stagnation behind it with 18 sales (a 12.5 per cent improvement).

Taking the gold medal for the segment in the month though was Kenworth. A 160 truck total (23.1 per cent down on March 2019) helped the PACCAR-owned brand regain bragging rights ahead of one of the recently dominant Swedish brands.

Volvo Truck scored 150 sales in March (-25 per cent), ahead of Isuzu 98 (-16.2 per cent), Mercedes-Benz 84 (-26.3 per cent), MACK 69 (-37.8 per cent) and Scania 61 (-47 per cent).

Across all three segments, there were 2,580 total sales in March, that’s down from 3,295 heavy commercial vehicles sold (-21.7 per cent) in the same month last year.

Overall, Isuzu again took the honours with 640 sales, ahead of Hino 414 and Fuso 244. Of the multi-brand players, it was Daimler that beat home their rivals with 352 combined Mercedes, Freightliner and Fuso sales, ahead of Volvo (257), PACCAR (202), Iveco (108) and Penske (48).

Tony McMullan, CEO of TIC, said the COVID-19 dilemma has worked to further put the squeeze on the truck sales industry.

“There is little doubt the worst is yet to come for our economy generally as well as for truck sales,” said Mr McMullan.

“However, for those wishing to purchase a new truck, I am assured by our members that it is business as usual, or as usual as it can be given the required social constraints.

“Vehicle stocks are good and on-going supply of trucks should not be affected in the foreseeable future.”