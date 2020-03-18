Menu
Cyclist killed by rubbish truck in Melbourne

by Aneeka Simonis
18th Mar 2020 9:11 AM

A cyclist has been killed in an accident involving a garbage truck in Travancore, sparking peak hour traffic delays.

Mount Alexander Rd has been closed in both directions at Mooltan St near CityLink, 4km north of Melbourne's CBD.

Police believe the truck was driving city-bound on Mount Alexander Rd and turned left into Mooltan St, striking the cyclist just before 6am.

The rider died at the scene and is yet to be identified.

The truck driver, a 40-year-old Gisborne man, is assisting police.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Drivers are urged to use Ascot Vale Rd and Racecourse Rd, or the Tullamarine Freeway to avoid the area.

Tram routes 57, 58 and 59 have been impacted and replacement buses have been called in.

Police are at the scene.

More to come

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

