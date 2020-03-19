Customisable Kenworths perfect for Gradco’s fleet

Oliver Diprose from Gradco is featured in the latest PACCAR Portraits video series.

GRADCO boss Oliver Diprose doesn’t have any problems finding or retaining staff with a range of driver-adored Kenworths in his fleet.

“Kenworths help us retain good people and the care and attention they give them is sometimes a little over the top, but we don’t mind at all,” he said.

The Tasmanian civil contracting business, which had to diversify into other areas such as quarries, industrial service work, building roads and working on railways, featured in a recent PACCAR Portraits video.

The video series shines a light on people across Australia who have chosen Kenworths to be a driving force in their business.

Oliver said there are 35 Kenworths in the Gradco fleet and they were mainly tasked with bulk and heavy haulage, working on service projects, with external customers, to cart Gradco equipment around and deliver quarry products.

“Kenworths are perfect for the task, they are durable and stand up to the task,” he said.

“We keep them for a long time so need them to be reliable and rebuildable and that’s what we get from Kenworth every time.”

WATCH THE VIDEO

Oliver said CJD in Launceston was Gradco’s local dealer and they looked after them very well.

He said being able to customise the vehicles was a big advantage.

“We get the truck exactly how we want, we have a lot of different applications and it’s one of the best things they can do for us.”

Oliver said he saw a bright future for Gradoc and the Diprose family in Tasmania.

“There was no question of how I’d spend my working life, trucks and machinery that’s what gets me out of bed every morning and the great people I get to work with and employ is a bonus.”