CRC launches new oil stain remover in Australia

OIL STAIN REMOVER: Oil Fighter effectively 'spoils oil stains' by removing them from porous surfaces with a simple 'spray on, brush off' formula.

OIL STAIN REMOVER: Oil Fighter effectively 'spoils oil stains' by removing them from porous surfaces with a simple 'spray on, brush off' formula.

AFTER cleaning up in New Zealand, CRC Industries Australia is pleased to announce the launch into the Australian market of its Oil Fighter product.

Oil Fighter effectively 'spoils oil stains' by removing them from porous surfaces with a simple 'spray on, brush off' formula.

Ideal for automotive, industrial and household needs, the award-winning product is effective on concrete floors and driveways, paving, cobbles, masonry, timber, heavy duty carpets and mats.

"Whether you are tackling leaks, spills, drips, drops or stains; simply spray Oil Fighter on the oil stain and let the product get to work with its rapid action formula," explained CRC Industries Australia Managing Director, Murray Walbran.

"Across one to two hours the product will dry to a powder, absorbing the oil and pulling it to the surface in the process. Then all you need to do is give the area an easy sweep and the stain is gone!

"This product has been making waves in New Zealand under the brand of Oil Eater in a surprisingly short period of time; thanks to the fact that it is an aerosol unlike other competitor products on the market.

"It is also incredibly easy to use as it requires no mixing or heavy lifting, is easy to store and of course, there is the simple spray on and brush off solution."

The product has been so successful in New Zealand, it was recently recognised with an Innovation Award at GPC Asia Pacific's Awards evening.

CRC Industries Australia's Oil Fighter product comes in a 400ml can and is out now.

For more information, contact your CRC Industries Australia representative or click here.