CRC innovations prove popular

With product categories including precision cleaners, degreasers, lubricants, corrosions inhibitors, care products and sealants – backed by a commitment to excellence spanning multiple decades – it’s no wonder a growing number of professionals are turning to CRC for quality products and innovative solutions.

The company prides itself as being the leader in product quality, performance and regulatory compliance.

CRC places strict controls on its product development and manufacturing processes, starting with the finest raw materials and continuing with consistent, high quality manufacturing techniques and rigorous testing.

CRC’s expertise in supplying the automotive and heavy transport sector is based on its commitment to innovation, strong process understanding, vast product range and distribution networks which provides customers with competitive advantages in productivity, equipment maintenance and safety.

CRC Industries prides itself on being a forward thinking and agile business focused on adding customer value through extensive research and development, anticipating demand and delivering the right solutions in an ever-changing market.”

Here’s a small sample of the range of go-to products operators in the automotive, trucking and trailer industries are using to their advantage.

CRC Rust Converter

•CRC Rust Converter neutralises rust and transforms it to a tough black primer that binds the surface and provides a waterproof barrier for effective, long-lasting rust protection.

CRC Zinc It

•CRC Zinc It is a single component zinc rich galvanic rust prevention compound with a special epoxy binder which contains over 90% of highest purity zinc in the dried form.

The product fuses directly to clean iron or steel surfaces through electrochemical action and presents a hard, single-time protection against corrosion for many years.

Re-Po Kromebrite

Re-Po Kromebrite Liquid Chrome Enamel provides a bright chromium-like finish on any metal surface.

It is ideal for truck, trailer and car wheels, chassis, wrought iron, bull bars, bikes and caravan draw bars.

CRC Anti-Spatter

CRC Anti-Spatter prevents spatter from adhering to surrounding metal surfaces during welding and eliminates the need to chisel, grind or use a wire brush afterwards.

Being a water-based formula, it allows easy-clean-up without the need of solvent cleaners.

Trefolex

Trefolex has earned a reputation over many decades as a market leader in cutting lubricants.

Trefolex is a green-coloured active cutting compound containing a colloid.

It melts slowly as frictional heat is generated to maintain efficient lubrication throughout operations such as pipe screwing, hack sawing, tapping and reaming for a cleaner job and longer tool life.

CRC Di-Electric Grease

CRC Di-Electric Grease seals, protects and insulates indoor and outdoor electrical connections and bulbs with a thin, non-curing silicone compound.

SmartWashers

The patented SmartWasher offers high-performance cleaning while maintaining a safe, non-hazardous and nonflammable environment.

Considered by many as the ultimate solution to parts washing, it uses a natural process called bioremediation degrades and removes contaminants from the cleaning fluid, allowing re-use.

There is no need to change out the cleaning fluid which means no liquid waste.