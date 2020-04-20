CRC Industries helps trucking outfits clean up

CONSIDERED across the heavy vehicle sector as the ultimate solution to brake and parts washing, CRC’s patented SmartWasher systems deliver high-performance cleaning while maintaining a non-hazardous and nonflammable environment.

The SmartWasher uses a natural process called bioremediation to degrade and remove contaminants from its cleaning fluid, allowing re-use.

There is no need to change out the cleaning solution which means no liquid waste.

Perfect for the removal of grease, oil, carbon and much more, the SmartWasher benefits workshops and garages by removing the reliance on expensive, pollutive and potentially dangerous solvents.

With the SmartWasher systems, organic microbes (known as Ozzy microbes) do all the hard work in cleaning and renewing the solution so it recirculates ready for re-use every time.

The SmartWasher has two main components to its system: OzzyJuice, the aqueous cleaning/degreasing solution that cleans the parts; and OzzyMat, which introduces the microbes that remove the contaminants from the cleaning fluid.

CRC Industries helping the Aussie trucking industry clean up

The cleaning process is non-hazardous, nonflammable, pH neutral, non-toxic and non-irritating.

By eliminating skin and respiratory irritants of solvent based parts washers, worker safety is considerably enhanced and PPE requirements are significantly reduced, allowing for simpler workplace compliancy.

This parts cleaning system constantly maintains the cleanliness of the OzzyJuice without the need for hauling, skimming or evacuating the unit.

Microbes (Ozzys) introduced into the SmartWasher system through the OzzyMat break down grease, oil and other contaminants cleaned off the dirty parts by eating it and creating a harmless by-product of carbon dioxide and water.

The constant recycling of the OzzyJuice equates to significant cost and labour savings compared to the outdated method of using solvents, which needed to be contained and shipped off site.

And because OzzyJuice is so environmentally friendly, there is no need for strict dumping protocols – or the associated costs – that apply to outdated solvent based cleaning waste.

The SmartWasher brake and parts cleaning system can clean crude oil, hydraulic transmission fluid, motor oil, solder and flux, bearing grease, automotive grease, resin products, fifth wheel grease, creosote, impacted grease, animal fat, automotive varnish, burnt on carbon, cutting oils, ink and toner as well as asphalt.

The Smartwasher from CRC Industries Australia is available in different load capacities and in both portable and fixed position models.