Craig loves to cook his own meals on the road

CRAIG Ward loves the Kenworth T610 SAR truck he drives for Parker Transport which is based at Maryborough in southern Queensland.

We saw Craig at the BP Cluden in Townsville, carrying general freight from Brisbane to Cairns.

“I have been a driver for 20 years and this is a really good truck,” he said.

Craig, 47, said that the bad roads he gets to drive along are sections of the Bruce Highway.

“Anything north of Gympie and also a section south of Maryborough are rough,” he said.

When we saw him, he had a towel over his shoulder – he’d just been for a refreshing shower.

“I don’t stop at many roadhouses except for fuel and bring most of my own pre packed food with me and have a gas cooker,” he said.

As for truck friendly rest areas, Craig said there was a shortage in Queensland.

“There is some good rest areas along the east coast of Queensland but not many when you get inland. But in NSW there are many,” he said.

Outside work, Craig enjoys camping whenever he gets a chance and he also owns a caravan.

“I was planning a trip soon but won’t be going now because of the pandemic,” he said.

I asked Craig his opinion on coronavirus and he answered swiftly.

“It could be a beat up but the way it has spread around the world people here should do what medical authorities advise,” he said.