CRACKERS' CONVOY: Truckies are encouraged to join the tribute in Canberra, or online.
News

‘Crackers’ convoy: Truckies turn out to pay tribute to mate

22nd Apr 2020 5:58 PM

TRUCKIES are invited to attend a special convoy in honour of much-loved truckie Craig 'Crackers' Forge in Canberra tomorrow. Craig died in a tragic workplace accident on April 2, aged 54.

Trucks and cars will form south-bound at the corner of Horsepark Drive and Anthony Rolfe Avenue, Gunghalin at 12.45pm, to join the lead truck 'LASRYD' carrying Craig.

Parking is available around the Northwood Park Crematorium, but everyone must remain in their vehicles to abide by current COVID-19 health protocols.

Due to the restrictions a small family service will be held at 2pm, but it will also be livestreamed here.

Craig's family will be organising another farewell for the long-time Abletts Transport driver at a later date once the current COVID-19 situation has been relaxed.

"Craig touched many lives, he was loving, kind, helpful and very muched loved," said a family statement on the event Facebook page.

"Craig leaves a huge hole in our lives and will be so missed."

