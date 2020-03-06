Crack down on private companies blocking access to inner-city roads

During the trial, one company reduced their occupation of a Melbourne intersection from 92 days to one. Picture: Mark Stewart

During the trial, one company reduced their occupation of a Melbourne intersection from 92 days to one. Picture: Mark Stewart

THE Andrews Labor Government will crack down on private companies blocking inner-city roads and causing traffic congestion with a new scheme to keep traffic moving along key arterial roads.

Private companies will pay a Road Occupation Charge to use inner-city arterial roads as part of building works or other activities from April 1, 2020.

Minister for Roads and Road Safety Jaala Pulford said private construction companies blocking lanes kept Victorians in their vehicles even longer and had a “serious impact” on the economy.

“We know how frustrating it is when construction clogs up important road space – the change will keep drivers moving, getting home sooner, everyday,” she said.

Most local governments charge developers who set up construction equipment, scaffolding or worksites in traffic lanes – this program extends those arrangements to cover arterial roads.

The Road Occupation Charge will reduce road blockages created by private bodies that hold up pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users.

It will not apply to people temporarily occupying a road while moving house or renovating.

The scheme will apply to inner-Melbourne roads across 121 suburbs – from Beaumaris in the south east, Balwyn North in the east, Glenroy in the north west and Kingsville in the west.

This follows a successful trial across inner Melbourne in 2018, which saw a reduction in the length of road occupation periods by up to 75 per cent.

During the trial, one construction company reduced their occupation of a busy Melbourne intersection from 92 days to one day.

The Department of Transport will monitor the network to ensure companies are complying with the Road Occupation Charge – and all revenue collected will be reinvested into congestion busting initiatives.