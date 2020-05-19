COVID-19 testing in SA to include interstate truckies

Police carrying out vehicle checks on the South Australia and Northern Territory border in March. Picture: Chloe Erlich

Police carrying out vehicle checks on the South Australia and Northern Territory border in March. Picture: Chloe Erlich

THE South Australian government has announced that COVID-19 testing will be expanded to include transport workers.

According to The Advertiser, SA Health identified a series of professions including transport, health care and aged care workers, as well as seasonal workers, homeless people and prisoners.

Premier Steven Marshall said boosting SA's testing regime was the next step in the government's plan to keep the state "safe and strong".

"The expansion of testing is the next step in our strong plan to protect South Australians from the health and economic impacts of this nasty virus," he said.

"Extensive testing for COVID-19 has been a hallmark of South Australia's strong, decisive response to the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"To safely ease restrictions as soon as possible we must have the confidence we can identify cases and quickly isolate the virus."

