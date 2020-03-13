COVID-19 package gets thumbs up from transport industry

The trucking industry has been hit hard by COVID-19.

THE Australian Trucking Association (ATA)has congratulated the Australian Government on its coronavirus economic package, which includes measures to boost industry investment and safeguard the Australian economy.

"The Government is demonstrating great courage and reaching deep to keep Australians in work and Australian businesses going," ATA chair Geoff Crouch said.

"This is a targeted, positive and proactive measure that will make a real difference to Australian communities.

"The new 50 per cent investment allowance is a win for the ATA and every trucking business.

"The allowance will encourage trucking businesses to invest in new trucks and trailers and reflects the key arguments we put forward in our recent brief to the Treasurer.

"The allowance will significantly boost the sale of new trucks and trailers. Many of them will be made in Australia, by Australians.

"The purchase of these new trucks and trailers will not only deliver an economic boost at a time of extreme financial stress, they will improve road safety because new trucks and trailers have better safety equipment.

"On behalf of the trucking industry, I would like to thank the Treasurer and the Government for considering the detailed, evidence-based arguments we put forward."

Geoff Crouch James Graham

Under the new allowance, businesses with a turnover below $500 million will be able to deduct 50 per cent of the cost of an eligible asset immediately, with existing depreciation rules applying to the balance of the asset's cost.

The package also expands the instant asset write-off, with the threshold to be increased from $30,000 to $150,000 and access expanded to businesses from a turnover of less than $50 million to less than $500 million.

Mr Crouch said the coronavirus pandemic had hit the trucking industry hard.

Container operators were reporting drops in volume of 70-80 per cent.

Interstate freight, which was already low, had plummeted in the last few weeks.

But the package will boost business cashflow, helping about 690,000 businesses employing 7.8 million people, with payments of between $2000 and $25,000 to help pay wages or hire extra staff.

Up to 70,000 businesses will also be supported to retain their apprentices and trainees.

The ATA, along with the presidents and chief executives of other peak transport bodies, held a teleconference with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, the office of the chief medical officer and the Australian Border Force to share feedback from the industry and emerging issues.

"As a result of our member consultations, I was able to tell the Government that businesses are rolling out extensive hygiene measures and are asking staff to self-quarantine if they have returned from overseas," Mr Crouch said.

He recommended a working group be formed from all industry bodies to work through what else needed to be done.

The industry welcomes the economic package from the Australian Government.

Packages mitigate loss

After an anxious few days wondering if they'd be acknowledged, all state trucking bodies were quick to praise the Federal Government's measures in the $17.6 billion stimulus package.

Key features of the package include a one-off payment for households receiving family tax benefits to encourage spending in the economy, as well as an instant asset write-off, accelerated depreciation scheme and cashflow boost for employers, and wage assistance for apprentices and trainees.

For transport businesses, the package includes:

• Increasing the instant asset write-off threshold from $30,000 to $150,000 and expanding access to include businesses with aggregated annual turnover of less than $500 million (up from $50 million) until June 30 • The introduction of a time-limited 15-month investment incentive (through to June 30, 2021) to support business investment and economic growth over the short term, by accelerating depreciation deductions

• Cashflow assistance for businesses to help challenges resulting from the economic impacts of the coronavirus and help businesses retain their employees

• Boosting cashflow for employers that will provide up to $25,000 (tax-free) back to small and medium-sized businesses, with a minimum payment of $2000 for eligible businesses

• Supporting apprentices and trainees with eligible employers able to apply for a wage subsidy of 50 per cent of the apprentice's or trainee's wage for up to nine months from January 1 to September 30.

Queensland Trucking Association CEO, Gary Mahon

Queensland Trucking Association chief executive Gary Mahon said the transport sector had been hit hard by the impacts of the coronavirus on domestic and international supply chains, with imports and exports experiencing short-term declines due to a reduction in demand from China during the peak of the outbreak there.

"We are seeing signs of ­recovery from China however and transport operators should have every confidence that ­demand for consumer goods, building, construction and other raw materials will be sustained by measures outlined in the Commonwealth stimulus package to keep the economy ticking over," Mr Mahon said.

All state bodies urged any freight carrier experiencing hardship to take advantage of support that was now available and to contact their association for assistance during this challenging time.

HVIA chief executive Todd Hacking said the tax incentives for equipment purchases would incentivise spending by the industry's customers, enable investment by manufacturing businesses and protect jobs.

"The current disruptions place the world economy on something of a precipice," Mr Hacking said.

"The Australian Government's stimulus package is a realistic and well-timed response, giving our economy the shot in the arm it needs and that will protect business and jobs.

"It is essential that every one of us plays our part in keeping the economy pumping and that's why these tax incentives are about purchasing equipment now.

"The extension of the incentives to include all businesses with a turnover up to $500 million means the cycle of spending incentives will work up and down the supply chain."