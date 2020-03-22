COVID-19 closes more borders, but trucks still allowed in

TOUGHER MEASURES: Borders are shutting down around Australia but trucks are exempted.

TOUGHER MEASURES: Borders are shutting down around Australia but trucks are exempted.

AUTHORITIES in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory are all following Tasmania's lead and closing their borders.

But as they are deemed essential services, trucks carrying freight will still be allowed through the nationwide blockades.

Tasmania effectively shut its borders to non-residents on Thursday by introducing a two-week quarantine period for anyone entering the state.

In the wake of stringent new domestic travel restrictions announced today by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, two other states and two territories have followed suit.

South Australia will be closed from 4pm on Tuesday, after similar moves by Tasmania and NT.

"We do not make this decision lightly, but we have no choice," Mr Marshall said at a press conference after an emergency meeting of the state's cabinet.

"We make this decision in the interests of public health.

"What we are trying to do here is massively reduce the peak of the coronavirus impact and push it out into the future as far as possible."

Returning South Australian residents will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days and inform police where they will be. Road crossings and the airport will all be monitored.

SA Police will staff 12 border patrol stations.

Western Australia will shut its borders from 1.30pm on Tuesday, and anyone who enters from that time will need to self-isolate for a fortnight.

"We congratulate the Premier and the State Government for their consultation and respect for the value of the road transport industry," said Western Roads Federation chief executive Cam Dumesny.

"Freight remains open, however the details are murky and we are trying to get them clarified."

Border restrictions in the Northern Territory are also set to take effect from Tuesday as officials actively move to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement released today, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she will be informing the National Cabinet that NSW will proceed to a more comprehensive shutdown of non-essential services. This will take place over the next 48 hours.

"Supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies, convenience stores, freight and logistics, and home delivery will be among the many services that will remain open," she said.

"Schools will be open tomorrow, though I will have more to say on this issue in the morning.

I will update NSW tomorrow morning about the impacts and our plans following the National Cabinet."

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said all non-essential services would be closed, following closely on a similar announcement by the NSW Premier.

Schools will also move to online learning, from Tuesday.

Queensland Trucking Association CEO Gary Mahon said he was in close contact with the Queensland Government today and will release more updates as they come to hand.

"The procedures that will be put in place at the state borders are critically important to our supply chains and we are working with all government stakeholders to make sure they can be practically implemented for road freight operations," he said.

"Those travelling to the Territory from other states will be required to go into quarantine for 14 days as part of new border restrictions the Northern Territory is introducing."