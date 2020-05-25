COVID-19 claims another truck show

The Casino Truck Show 2020 has been cancelled.

THE Casino Beef Week Committee have voted to cancel this year’s Casino Beef Week Festival and the Casino Truck Show.

The Casino Beef Week Committee understands the sadness and disappointment the community will feel.

President Frank McKey said the committee’s decision on Friday was due to the new ongoing Public Health Order.

“It was a devastating decision, but we are working on bringing you the greatest Beef Week, and Truck Shows yet in 2021,” he said.

To celebrate this year’s Casino Beef Week and Truck Show; the committee asked everyone to flood social media with their memories of past events.

Posts can be photos, videos, stories or thoughts. Hashtag #CasinoBeefWeek2020 or #CasinoTruckShow2020.

On behalf of the Casino Beef Week Committee, Mr McKey thanked sponsors and the Richmond Valley Community for their unwavering support throughout these tough times.

To find out more about the NCMC Casino Beef Week festival visit www.casinobeefweek.com.au.