Truck drivers and supporters protested at West Lakes in TWU co-ordinated actions over safety in the Aldi supply chain, Wednesday, November 15, 2017. (AAP Image/ Brenton Edwards)
News

Court judgment ends with both TWU and Aldi claiming victory

Kate Dodd
6th Mar 2020 4:42 PM

THE latest chapter of the long-running spat between Aldi and the Transport Workers Union has ended with the Federal Court dismissing the supermarket giant’s allegations against the union.

For years, the TWU has protested in front of Aldi stores around the country over concerns around driver safety.

Aldi said the TWU did not provide any evidence to substantiate their allegations or information for them to investigate.

So, the supermarket giant took them to court to protect their reputation.

However, after today’s court appearance, both sides have claimed victory.

Justice Flick ruled the TWU was not at “trading corporation” and that such statements as were made by it were not made in “trade or commerce”.

For the full judgment click here.

An Aldi spokesperson said the supermarket giant felt “vindicated” with today’s judgment.

“It has clearly been stated by the court that the TWU’s conduct has been misleading and deceptive,” the spokesperson said.

“We have not and will not, work to silence the voice of Australia’s union movement. We simply demand they tell the truth.”

TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said today was an important day for truck drivers and “their right to speak out about safety in a deadly industry”.

He said the TWU will now write to Aldi, asking them to “meet us and discuss how they can make their supply chains safe”.

“We hope they will take us up on this offer,” he said.

aldi supermarkets federal court of australia road transport industry transport workers union truck safety
Big Rigs

