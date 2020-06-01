Court hears details about tragic death

Josie Cleeland (centre), the daughter of Barry Willis, who was killed while working for Brisbane Auto Recycling, is seen outside the Brisbane District Court in Brisbane, on Thursday. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Josie Cleeland (centre), the daughter of Barry Willis, who was killed while working for Brisbane Auto Recycling, is seen outside the Brisbane District Court in Brisbane, on Thursday. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

AN UNLICENSED forklift driver fatally struck a colleague at a yard that lacked barriers, a court hearing Queensland's first industrial manslaughter prosecution has been told.

Tiger Barry Willis, 58, died eight days after he was pinned between a reversing forklift and a truck he was loading with tyres at Brisbane Auto Recycling in May last year.

Brisbane Auto Recycling pleaded guilty in April to causing his death at its Rocklea plant for failing to effectively separate pedestrians from a mobile plant and supervise staff.

Work Health and Safety prosecutor Aaron Guilfoyle said the company had no safety systems and no traffic plan.

The court is also hearing submissions for company directors Asadullah Hussaini, 25, and Mohammad Ali Jan Karimi, 23, who pleaded guilty to engaging in reckless conduct.

Originally published as Court hears tragic details about forklift death