Lockyer Valley truck drivers Daniel Paul Baker and Michael Anthony Skippen were sentenced at Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.
News

Court finds truck drivers on road to recovery

28th May 2020 12:52 PM

TWO truck drivers, who were busted with ice, have avoided jail time after a judge recognised they were on the road to recovering from drug addiction.

Daniel Paul Baker, 36, and Michael Anthony Skippen, 49, were living on a property at Plainland in September 2018 when police uncovered 7g of marijuana, 3.3g of ice, along with scales and clip seal bags in their possession.

A search of Baker's phone revealed he had been supplying small amounts of ice and marijuana over nine months.

The pair fronted Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where Baker pleaded guilty to possessing and supplying dangerous drugs and Skippen pleaded guilty to drug possession.

The court was told Skippen was on parole after being sentenced to three years' jail in 2018 for drug trafficking.

Lawyers told the court that both men fell into drug addiction to cope with the stresses of interstate truck driving, but had undergone significant rehabilitation on parole.

brisbane supreme court daniel paul baker drug addiction drug and alcohol rehabilitation truck driver
Big Rigs

