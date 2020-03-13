Country truckie 'gotta do what you gotta do' to save family

The scene of a single vehicle rollover five kilometres outside Eidsvold on March 11.

The scene of a single vehicle rollover five kilometres outside Eidsvold on March 11. Contributed.

"YOU gotta do what you gotta do," is what a heroic truck driver had to say after he was recognised for his courageous actions.

Driver Tim Harvey witnessed a crash on the Burnett Highway yesterday, north of Eidsvold, while he was driving back from Brisbane in his truck.

Police said the 4WD Toyota LandCruiser had rolled a number of times down a gravel embankment before crashing into a tree after failing to negotiate a sweeping left-hand bend.

Mr Harvey said his first thought was to assess the passengers in the car and bring them to safety.

"I just got everyone out of the car and made sure the kids, and the driver was all right," he said.

According to Monto police, Mr Harvey heroically and without hesitation, entered the vehicle to rescue four children and assisted the woman who was driving the car, performing first aid before emergency services arrived.

Monto's officer in charge Sgt Mick Bazzo told the Central Telegraph it was astonishing the children were uninjured in the crash, judging by the extensive damage on the car.

"Fortunately the children were all restrained in the appropriate car seats, which no doubt saved their lives on this occasion," Sgt Bazzo said.

The driver of the vehicle sustained multiple injures, and was transported to Eidsvold hospital, where she was stabilised.

She was later flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The incident is currently being investigated by police, who are awaiting blood test results to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Monto police would like to commend Mr Harvey for his altruistic actions on the day.