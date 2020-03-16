Councils relaxing curfews to allow trucks to replenish supermarkets

Coles and Woolworths asked City of Ryde Council to relax truck curfews during the COVID-19 outbreak. picture John Grainger

Coles and Woolworths asked City of Ryde Council to relax truck curfews during the COVID-19 outbreak. picture John Grainger

GIVEN the impact COVID-19 is having on the country’s supply chains, local councils are taking action to ensure trucks will not be hampered by curfews during this challenging time.

Federal Government Minister for Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government Mark Coulton thanked councils who “have already made special efforts to act quickly” in temporarily lifting curfews in some locations in response to requests from retail and the transport industry to assist.

“As a former mayor myself, I understand these decisions require balancing local residents amenity with the need to ensure retail supply chains can continue to meet consumer demand,” he wrote in email correspondence with more than 500 local councils.

“Given the circumstances facing our nation now and in coming weeks and months, I would be grateful if councils could give this matter priority and show flexibility in their decision-making to help lessen potential impacts on our citizens and communities,” he said.

Mayor Jerome Laxale of the City of Ryde in Sydney was one of the first to relax curfews to assist.

Cr Laxale told Big Rigs he was contacted by both Woolworths and Coles who said they had enough stock but truck curfews were impacting on efforts to replenish stock levels quickly.

Curfews were subsequently lifted for two weeks.

“I said look, do what you need to do. I’ve asked some people who will be directly impacted by this for a bit of understanding, we’re in strange times. I haven’t received any complaints.”

He said after the two week mark, council would reassess the situation and grant an extension if needed.

“My priority is to ensure the most vulnerable people have access to household staples. We’ve all seen the photos of empty shelves. We’ll do whatever it takes to make sure people have access. We’ve taken divisive action and we’ll do it again if we have to.”