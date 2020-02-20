Menu
WIN FOR DRIVER: Ian Wolstenhome and the offending parking sign at the busy BP.
Council scraps truckie's fine after Big Rigs gets involved

James Graham
20th Feb 2020 5:30 AM

THIS time Ian Wolstenhome got a letter from the Whittlesea City Council in Victoria that brought a smile to his face.

More than a year after they stung him with a $81 fine for exceeding the eight-hour parking limit at the BP service station on Cooper St, Epping, the council wrote back to say the infringement had been withdrawn.

Consequently, Ian could also forget about fronting on his alloted date at Heidelberg Magistrate's Court to fight the charge, he was also told.

The veteran Hastings-based driver with Total Diesel Services said it was the story Big Rigs ran online and in our February 8, 2019 edition highlighting the absurdity of the case that did the trick.

But we tip our hat to Ian for taking up the fight, standing up for his rights, and refusing to buckle on this one after the council initially knocked back his written appeal to have the fine squashed.

 

The picture the council ranger snapped of Ian as he took his mandatory rest break.
To recap on the facts, without any other parking options in the area, Ian was on his mandatory 12-hour fatigue break at the BP where he routinely spent $2500-$3000 per week topping up his Western Star.

He was aware of the eight-hour rule imposed by the servo, but was adamant that the council didn't have the authority to fine a truckie for overstaying when he was just trying to abide by the fatigue laws enforced by VicRoads and Victoria Police.

"It's breaking into my fatigue time; how would they feel if we drove off site and drove over a car?" argued a fuming Ian, who also told the council he'd be asking for costs if the case went his way in court.

"Eight hours doesn't leave you with enough time to get your required rest, have a shower and a feed and get off the premises."

