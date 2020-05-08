Menu
Lu Lu’s Food Truck has been shut down by the local council.
Council shuts down food van for truckies

Kate Dodd
8th May 2020 3:56 PM

ONE woman’s attempts to help out the trucking community by cooking up a storm for them inside her food van have been squashed by her local council.

We wrote about Lucinda Woolcock last week – she’d bought a food van with plans just before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Left with nowhere to sell her food, the markets were closed, she decided she wanted to help truckies instead and set up in the Holbrook community near the Hume Highway.

But the Greater Hume Council stepped in and denied her access to trade on government land.

In a Facebook post detailing her sad closure, Lucinda said there was currently no police for mobile food catering businesses across the council, despite mobile food vans operating for years.

As a result, all mobile food businesses will not be allowed to operate on Greater Hume Council land until a policy has been published, she said.

“Rapid success with the amazing support of the local Holbrook community and our beloved truck drivers has highlighted a serious absence of local council policy,” she wrote.

“On this occasion, little Aussie businesses like Lu Lu’s Food Van will be ironically dealt a final blow. By administrative red-tape, not COVID-19.

“Truck drivers across the country have been pleading for more support and access to food and respite. Lou hears you. Lou will keep trying.”

Lucinda thanked the community for their ongoing support.

“It means a lot for small businesses and our truckies. Lu Lu’s Food Van will be back. Remember, without trucks, Australia stops.”

Greater Hume Council has been contacted for comment.

