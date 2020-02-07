'Coronavirus will affect transport, one way or another'

The Queensland Government held a roundtable forum to update business and industry leaders to help mitigate and manage the economic impacts of coronavirus. PHOTO: Annastacia Palaszczuk MP Facebook

THE coronavirus outbreak will affect the Australian road freight industry, one way or another, says Queensland Trucking Association boss Gary Mahon.

Mr Mahon attended this week's Roundtable Industry Forum run by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, in which she updated industry and business leaders on the coronavirus.

The Premier also condemned the Morrison Government's refusal to assist Queenslanders with disaster relief funding through the jointly funded Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

She said she had written to the Prime Minister to request usual disaster funding arrangements be activated for those impacted by the international health crisis.

Mr Mahon said the association was paying close attention to any impacts the virus outbreak would have on the industry.

"Tourism is the big one - and it has to be replenished by our industry delivering food and various other supplies," he said.

"It has a flow on effect into our industry and we need to make sure we properly understand where and when it might hit."

He said it was also important that the transport industry was considered in support initiatives by the Government regarding disaster relief funding.

He said Wednesday's meeting at Parliament House in Brisbane was a "very engaged process" and he was appreciative of the fact that the industry was being properly considered and were invited to the table.

"We will continue to participate to make sure that any potential affects on our industry will be considered," he said.

"Ultimately it will hurt our people one way or the other as these effects start to bite particularly tourism but more generally in terms of economic cycles."

Ms Palaszczuk said the impact of the health crisis would be felt across multiple sectors.

"Co-funding disaster relief is standard practice. Together, the Queensland and Federal Governments have provided $15.7 billion to Queenslanders since 2011. Why is this disaster any different?

"We will deal with this crisis in the same resilient way we deal with any natural disaster, be it flooding, cyclones or bushfires."