Coronavirus forces HVIA to postpone ComVec 2020

COMVEC POSTPONED: Tesla co-founder Ian Wright was the keynote speaker at the 2018 ComVec conference in Melbourne.

In response to the latest COVID-19 advice from State and Federal Governments, Heavy Vehicle Industry Australia (HVIA) has postponed ComVec 2020.

The conference, exhibition and drive day were scheduled to take place from May 13-15 at RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast.

HVIA Chief Executive Todd Hacking said that ComVec plays an important role in the industry’s calendar.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, however HVIA’s first priority is for the health, safety and wellbeing of all event attendees, stakeholders and staff,” Mr Hacking said.

“We have had very positive feedback to the event program, under the theme ‘preparing your fleet for the new decade’.

“We think the content will continue to have strong relevance and, while it is way too early to make any pre-emptive announcements, it is our intention to reschedule the event later in the year if at all possible.

“In the meantime, we will continue to develop the 2021 Brisbane Truck Show,” Mr Hacking added.

“There is no doubt that on the back of this current crisis, there will be a great need to reconnect with customers and colleagues.

“We will pull out all stops to ensure that the 2021 Brisbane Truck Show fulfills that role.”

Further details and updates on when the ComVec summit will take place will be posted on HVIA’s website and social media.