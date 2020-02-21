COR case adjourned until June

The case is adjourned until June.

THE National Heavy Vehicle Regulator’s first prosecution under the new Chain of Responsibility laws has been adjourned until June.

N Godfrey Haulage director Nathan Godfrey appeared in the Dandenong Magistrates Court yesterday with the court granting defence the time to consider the evidence against it.

Big Rigs reported earlier this year NHVR investigators conducted a safety duties investigation into a Victorian trucking company in relation to fatigue management of its drivers.

The case will resume at the Dandenong Magistrates Court on June 18.