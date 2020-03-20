Cool characters help you out during heatwave

Andrew Gow Paul Bone from Bohle Premium Ice keep you cool during summer.

IT WAS burning 38 degree heat in Townsville the day I came across Andrew Gow, (right), and his assistant Paul Bone from Bohle Premium Ice who were unloading at a suburban shop.

These “cool characters” both drive the Isuzu 200 Series from which they were unloading in Kirwan suburb.

An hour before I had been out to the BP Cluden Roadhouse parking area and the pull off section of the Port Access Road and truckies who were outside of their cabins were overcome by the heat.

“We go as far as Rollingstone up north and deliver lots of ice around Townsville.”

Bohle Premium Ice was started 2013 by Rob Vearing and his partner Jennifer Jolly and is locally owned.

Rob told Big Rigs that the company had another refrigerated Isuzu, a 500 Series, and that Andrew and Paul were the two employees.

“We focus mainly on local deliveries to shops, hotels, some service stations, fishing supply businesses and other places. But we do send ice over to Magnetic Island and also to Alligator Creek just south and Rollingstone 50km north,” Rob said.

Rob said that during heatwave conditions demand for ice naturally increased.

“We have two ice making machines which run full on and at times like this get a semi trailer of ice from Mackay every two weeks,” he said.

Andrew said they loved making people feel cool and provide ice for their drinks.