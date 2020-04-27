Convoy of trucks gives George a birthday to remember

LISMORE mother-of-three, Shonel Roberts, was stumped for something her autistic son, George, could enjoy for his 11th birthday after travel restrictions stopped them from visiting relatives interstate.

At wits end, Ms Roberts took a chance on her son's love for Lismore council's garbage trucks.

Ms Roberts messaged former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell asking her if they could get a truck to drive past for her son's birthday.

https://www.facebook.com/LismoreCityCouncil/videos/1303420609856862/

But when council heard the boy was celebrating his 11th birthday in isolation, young George got the surprise of his life when a garbage-truck convoy rolled up to wish the youngster a happy birthday last week.

Seven of Lismore council's waste collection trucks made their way past the Goonellabah home with one making a brief stop to hand the youngster a 'Garbage Man Day' T-shirt made just for him.

The seven-truck convoy drove past the boy's home with the drivers honking and singing out "happy birthday, George!" then turned around and came back for a second run.

The video of George's surprise birthday present has gone viral with 1000 shares and 3000 likes.

