Continuing the Wilson legacy

IF YOU’D have told Matthew Wilson he’d be the boss of his own trucking business when he was a teenager, he’d have thought you were having a go.

While the 29-year-old truckie grew up in a transport family, and always worked for it part time to help his dad and grandad, he wanted to chase his own dreams.

So, after graduating high school, he studied teaching and spent two years in Rockhampton as a physical education teacher.

He soon found that it wasn’t right for him and when his dad asked him to come home to southeast Queensland and help with the family business, he didn’t hesitate.

That was about five years ago.

Matthew came into the business in an administration role, with a view to training in management.

Since then though his role developed and he wore many hats.

Keeping to the family feel, Matthew took over the family business in June last year – giving it a fresh new name and a new start.

Matthew Wilson Transport now has seven employees – a few drivers, administration and reception staff.

Matthew’s dad Allan works with him and so does his sister, Steph, in the admin side of things.

While the fleet is small, it consists of two Freightliners, an Isuzu and an International, with the bigger trucks set up with PBS quad tippers.

Located at Wanora, outside of Fernvale, they service most major companies within the landscaping industry, waste industries, council contracts, quarry work, grain haulage, civil works, and plumbing and drainage sectors.

Some of the trucks in the Matthew Wilson Transport fleet.

Matthew said he loved working with his family and loved the history of the business, as well as being able to make a difference and getting out to see the countryside.

“It’s better than teaching, I was born into it so it just suits me and feels more like home.”

“The trucking industry, it’s hard, but it’s a matter of just knuckling down and doing the little things right moving forward.”

As for anyone who was interested in driving trucks, Matthew offered this advice: “Take it slow on the roads, listen to everything you’re told and take in what is said; look after your truck and work hard”. To anyone “silly enough to buy a truck or start their own company”, he said: “once you own a truck it is no longer a job but a lifestyle. Everything changes about your life.”