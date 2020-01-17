Conference to discuss important freight issues

THE Victorian Transport Association is now accepting registrations for its annual State Conference, being held once again at Silverwater Resort, Phillip Island from March 1-3.

The State Conference, sponsored by TWUSUPER, typically brings together up to 200 VTA members, supporters, sponsors and other stakeholders from the Victorian and national freight and logistics industry for important discussions on issues impacting freight operators.

VTA chief executive officer Peter Anderson said that small, medium and large freight and logistics operators were under more pressure than ever thanks to unprecedented demand for transport, which prompted the VTA to select "Managing Increased Demand" as the theme for this year's conference.

"Transport operators are rightly welcoming an economic climate that has seen demand for transport increase significantly over the past 12 months but it's important that they ensure their operations are structured to accommodate higher workloads," Mr Anderson said.

"We want to ensure our members are charging appropriately for the additional work that traditionally accompanies demand spikes, and that they have the capacity to handle the additional compliance, systems, safety and human resources necessary to service their customers.

"By attending State Conference 2020, members and other transport operators will have the opportunity to hear from, and network with, the key industry stakeholders that set and deliver transport legislation, policy and regulation that impacts operators of all shapes and sizes, so it really is a must-attend event for operators intent on maintaining and growing their business."

Peter Anderson VTA Contributed

The conference will feature keynote presentations and panels from a wide range of industry experts from organisations as diverse as the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, National Transport Commission.

Infrastructure Victoria, Transurban, Regional Roads Victoria, Transport Certification Australia, Australian Rail Track Corporation, and numerous others.

Mr Anderson said demand for goods, building materials and the transport and removal of resources are at record highs, thanks to population growth, massive infrastructure projects and growing access to consumer goods from new foreign and domestic markets.

"Such demand spikes create opportunities and threats for operators, and it is vital they are equipped to handle the associated business challenges. VTA State Conference 2020 provides a forum for delegates to hear from industry experts about how to manage the challenges associated with increased demand."

For pricing and other information about the conference, go here.