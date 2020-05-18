Concept revealed for new $1b Rocky Ring Road

ROCKHAMPTON has been given its first glimpse at the $1 billion ring road project.

The Queensland and Australian governments has unveiled animated flyovers for the 17 km project, which will improve travel times for 35,000 daily drivers and features a new Fitzroy River crossing.

It comes as the next round of consultation launches online this month, releasing the concept design for this major infrastructure project to the community.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Rockhampton Ring Road was key to keeping Central Queensland moving efficiently and ensuring the city continued contributed to the region's economic growth.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said it would be the largest road project in Queensland once shovels hit the ground, supporting close to 800 jobs.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the Rockhampton Ring Road project would enhance the capacity, safety and accessibility of the road network in Rockhampton.

The road will provide a western link of the Bruce Highway extending from the Capricorn Highway (Nelson Street) in the south, through to Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road/Bruce Highway intersection in the north.

State Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and State Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke encouraged the community to participate in the online engagement, where the newly released concept design can be viewed and feedback can be provided.

The website will be open for comment until the end of June, 2020.