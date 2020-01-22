Menu
YOU’RE ON CAMERA: Compliance officers will now wear units like these during intercepts and evidence gathering activities.
News

Compliance officers will now wear body cameras on the job

22nd Jan 2020 4:20 PM

BODY worn cameras (BWCs) have been issued to all NHVR Safety and Compliance Officers (SCOs) following a recent trial in South Australia and Tasmania.

The portable cameras are worn by NHVR officers to capture audio and video recordings of interactions between officers and truckies.

It also provides a number of important safety benefits by encouraging safe and mutually respectful interactions, said the NHVR in its latest newsletter.

NHVR Chief Operations Officer Paul Salvati said that the cameras would be worn during intercepts and evidence gathering activities by all NHVR officers in South Australia, Victoria, the ACT and Tasmania.

“BWCs are now commonplace for enforcement agencies across the country and many drivers in the heavy vehicle industry will already be familiar with their use,” said Mr Salvati.

“Through using BWCs, we can ensure that evidence collected is accurate, comprehensive and impartial, as well as supporting the timely resolution of disputes when they arise.”

NHVR officers will notify drivers and operators at the start of the interaction that the camera is capturing audio and video recordings.

Footage from BWCs can be used as evidence in court, and for investigative purposes.

“Footage collected is stored and retained in a secure digital evidence management system in accordance with relevant evidence management requirements. All access to BWC footage is monitored, tracked and auditable,” added Mr Salvati.

If you’d like to know anything further about the NHVR’s use of BWCs you can send an email to operational.support@nhvr.gov.au or visit www.nhvr.gov.au/BWC.

To request access to information held by the NHVR, including BWC footage, visit the Right to Information page.

