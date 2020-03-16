Company ‘unnecessarily callous’ for dismissing driver by phone

While they had a valid reason for sacking the driver, the Commissioner said it was “unnecessarily callous” to do it over the phone. Picture: TRUDY BROWN

A RECENT Fair Work Commission decision has reinforced the necessity to follow correct process in dismissals.

In a Queensland Trucking Association Industrial Alert email today, the QTA said the Commission stated that a trucking company had a valid reason to sack a driver for speeding in his B-double but informing him by phone was “unnecessarily callous”.

The trucking company issued the driver two warnings in 2018 for speeding and then dismissed him in October last year when its monitoring systems showed that he had driven at 116km/h in a 100km/h zone at 4am last October.

Commissioner Ian Cambridge found the company had established a valid reason, accepting its argument that the driver’s misconduct “represented a critical infringement and gross breach of safety”.

He said the driver raised “unfounded, spurious and unlikely propositions” to explain his conduct, but they “only served to provide additional foundation for an understandable but very regrettable loss of trust and confidence” in him.

The commissioner added that the driver’s failure to turn on and log into the GPS installed in the 60-tonne vehicle would in itself provide a valid reason for dismissal, noting that it would have warned him when he hit 106km/h and again at 116km/h.

The commissioner rounded on the employer for dismissing the driver by telephone, finding it “callous and undignified” and said it denied the driver the opportunity to show cause or plead for reconsideration.

However, he declined to order any compensation.