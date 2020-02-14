Company fined $8k for not disposing hospital waste properly

A TRANSPORT company has been fined by the Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) after a waste container was found at a deport in Altona in Melbourne.

EPA Western Metropolitan Regional Manager Stephen Lansdell said officers found two shipping containers that had been sitting for more than two weeks at the premises of Melbourne Container Transport Pty Ltd in Kororoit Creek Rd.

"Inside, they found plastic-wrapped pallet loads of cardboard boxes and plastic containers carrying surgical masks, gowns, gloves and other items used by doctors when applying cytotoxic chemicals used in some cancer treatments," he said.

"EPA has fined the company $8,261 for depositing industrial waste at a site that is not licensed to accept that type of waste."

The contents of the containers were safely incinerated by a licensed company on the day they were opened for inspection.

"While it was resolved without any hazard to people's health, a case like this is disappointing because businesses have a clear responsibility to know the rules and do the right thing by the environment and the community," Mr Lansdell said.

Under the Environment Protection Act 1970 and the Infringements Act 2006, the company has the right to have the decision to issue the infringement notice reviewed or alternatively to have the matter heard and determined by a court.

Victoria's new environment laws take effect on July 1, 2020 and introduce a general environmental duty requiring businesses and individuals to prevent harm to the environment and human health.