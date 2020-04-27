Community will honour truckie after restrictions ease

Meningie man Harvey Betts was killed in a crash when his truck collided with a freight train at a level crossing.

THE daughter of truck driver Harvey Betts, who died in a crash with a train, said she was disappointed the community would not be able to come together to celebrate her father's life due to coronavirus restrictions on funerals.

"His funeral would have overflowed the local school hall," Denise O'Neill told the ABC.

However, the family is planning to hold a public memorial in September, once restrictions are lifted.

Mr Betts, 62, died when his truck collided with a freight train at a level crossing off the Dukes Highway at Culburra earlier this month.

ABC reported he was a prominent member of the Meningie community in South Australia and owned and operated his business for more than forty years.

His family described him as a "larger than life" man who was always keen to help others and "loved mentoring young people in the community".

Son Daniel Betts told the ABC his family had been comforted by the outpouring of support from the community.

"There's been so much love from the community. We feel so thankful for all the support given," he told the publication.