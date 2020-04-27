Menu
Subscribe
Login
Meningie man Harvey Betts was killed in a crash when his truck collided with a freight train at a level crossing.
Meningie man Harvey Betts was killed in a crash when his truck collided with a freight train at a level crossing.
News

Community will honour truckie after restrictions ease

27th Apr 2020 11:07 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM

THE daughter of truck driver Harvey Betts, who died in a crash with a train, said she was disappointed the community would not be able to come together to celebrate her father's life due to coronavirus restrictions on funerals.

"His funeral would have overflowed the local school hall," Denise O'Neill told the ABC.

However, the family is planning to hold a public memorial in September, once restrictions are lifted.

Mr Betts, 62, died when his truck collided with a freight train at a level crossing off the Dukes Highway at Culburra earlier this month.

ABC reported he was a prominent member of the Meningie community in South Australia and owned and operated his business for more than forty years.

His family described him as a "larger than life" man who was always keen to help others and "loved mentoring young people in the community".

Son Daniel Betts told the ABC his family had been comforted by the outpouring of support from the community.

"There's been so much love from the community. We feel so thankful for all the support given," he told the publication.

fatal crashes freight train south austrlia truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Australians will commemorate Anzac Day from home on Saturday. This is a step-by-step guide to using your free Virtual Candle and other content to Light Up The Dawn.

        Experienced truckies are like ‘gold dust’ right now

        Experienced truckies are like ‘gold dust’ right now

        News COVID-19 heats up demand for truck drivers

        Supermarkets pay tribute to hardworking truck drivers

        Supermarkets pay tribute to hardworking truck drivers

        News IF YOU went looking for even some of the essentials in your local supermarket a few...

        Transport industry mourns loss of Victoria Police officers

        Transport industry mourns loss of Victoria Police officers

        News "Yesterday’s incident was a tragedy and is simply heartbreaking."