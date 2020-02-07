Combo for R&K is perfect

R&K Haulage's new set up thanks to Bulk Transport Equipment.

DAY-TO-DAY life is so much easier for R&K Haulage truck driver Sonny Forrest now that his Kenworth Director Series T909 has a fantastic new trailer set up.

He’s been driving the truck from Adelaide to Darwin and out to Geraldton and out to Katherine since he started working for the Queensland-based outfit.

The truck is now set up with a quad combination.

That set up allows Sonny to transport 85 tonne loads at any one time.

“I’m really happy with the set up, it makes life so much easier,” Sonny, who is the second driver of the truck, said.

Russell Strasburg owner of R&K Haulage, told Big Rigs he was very pleased with how the combination, created especially for the team by Bulk Transport Equipment, turned out.

“I’m a Moore and Hercules trailer fan and I just wanted to try something different and see what they could supply and they’ve done a great job,” Mr Strasburg said.

“I’ve got another set of trailers on order now too. I would have some of the best gear on Australian roads.”

Mr Strasburg has been in the industry for 49 years and grew up in a trucking family.

His father was a truck owner driver and all of his seven siblings also worked in the industry.

“There’s only two of us left working now, the others have retired and we lost one of my brothers in 1981 when he was killed in a crash.”

R&K Haulage is based in Jondaryan, west of Toowoomba in Queensland and has another depot in Claremont in Central Queensland.

“It’s a fairly big show, we transport all around the country.”

Mr Strasburg said they offered a wide range of transport solutions, moving material such as fertiliser, grain, cow pallets and cotton seed

It’s not just the Kenworth’s new trailer combination that turns heads, the prime mover is decorated with an amazing mural that pays tribute to Australian icon and legend, the late Slim Dusty.

“Slim Dusty was a good man,” Mr Strasburg said.

“The truck has been on the road for about five years now and PJs Custom Spray Painting at Rocklea painted it.

“There are six trucks all up that have murals on them, they’re all of different people.

“The Legend 900 is all about the family history.

“It’s got Mum and Dad on one side and Karen and I on the other and my brother that got killed is on the back.”