Colin loves driving a Kenworth

EXPERIENCED driver Colin Malcolm had hauled a 5m high and 3m wide stainless steel tank from down south to the Korea Zinc Refinery in Townsville.

Colin drives a Kenworth T409 for Flowers Transport which is based at Picton in New South Wales.

“On the way up here I only travelled during the day as it was a load which needed a lot of care,” he said.

Aged 62, the superfit Colin was waiting on news of a backload when Big Rigs saw him at the BP Cluden on March 6.

“I live at Camden in NSW and have been driving for 20 years. Been all around Australia except Tasmania,” he said.

Colin barracks for the Parramatta Eels in the NRL and likes stopping at BP roadhouses.

“They have good facilities and that is what truck drivers want after a hard day when we are tired and dirty,” he said.

During his long trip, Colin came across many insects.

“Some of them caused my wipers to become stuck on the windscreen,” he said.

Colin is proud of his son who also has the same name Colin Malcolm and runs TID Haulage.