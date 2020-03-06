Clearways instead of curfews needed around Melbourne: VTA

CLEARING CONGESTION: CEO Peter Anderson said the new charge bolsters the VTA’s argument that clearways must be deployed on a more permanent basis.

CLEARING CONGESTION: CEO Peter Anderson said the new charge bolsters the VTA’s argument that clearways must be deployed on a more permanent basis.

THE Victorian Transport Association has characterised the introduction of a Road Occupation Charge to be levied on private companies as an example of government policy that can support productive and efficient supply chains, and proof clearways instead of curfews are needed around Melbourne.

The Road Occupation Charge will be payable by construction and other private companies that block inner city roads while carrying out their business.

Its introduction follows a successful trial across inner Melbourne in 2018, where road occupation periods were reduced by up to 75 per cent, and where one construction company reduced its occupation of a busy intersection from 92 days to one day.

VTA CEO Peter Anderson said the initiative could lead to a massive reduction in congestion and road blockages that were reducing productivity and efficiency across the supply chain.

“For supply chains to run efficiently and smoothly it is essential for road traffic to flow smoothly and consistently,” said Mr Anderson.

“Thanks to major construction projects around Melbourne, together with a distinct lack of permanent clearways on key arterial roads, there is no consistency on our city’s road transport network, which is wreaking havoc on transport operators and their customers in the form of delivery delays and destination bottlenecks.”

Mr Anderson said the introduction of the Road Occupation Charge by the Andrews Labor Government was tacit acceptance of the need for clearways, which the VTA has been advocating for some time.

“A common theme that emerged from our recent State Conference was that road blockages lead to chaos and uncertainty in our supply chains, with Infrastructure Victoria CEO Michel Masson encouraging the greater use of clearways on arterial roads to ease congestion and encourage more free-flowing traffic.

“The Government’s introduction of this new charge – based on evidence that proves traffic flow will improve as a result – bolsters our argument that clearways must be deployed on a more permanent basis on our roads and thoroughfares.

“Instead of curfewing trucks from roads, we encourage the Government to create clearways that its own evidence demonstrates will reduce congestion and therefore improve productivity and efficiency in our supply chains,” said Mr Anderson.