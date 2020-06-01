Clear run for heavy vehicle licence testing

Queenslanders needing a heavy vehicle licence can again book a practical driving test.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said truck learner drivers were back behind the wheel after all driving tests were suspended in March due to COVID-19.

“In this first week since testing resumed on May 25, we will complete more than 300 tests across the state,” Mr Bailey said.

“We prioritised bookings for several customers who were relying on a test for employment or other special circumstances.

“All priority customers who requested a test have received a confirmed booking, so we’ve now opened bookings to all customers – just four business days after tests restarted.”

Mr Bailey said the success of this endeavour was due to the collaboration between the Department of Transport and Main Roads and key stakeholders across the driving school industry, agriculture, freight and emergency services.

“I’m pleased that the demand for heavy vehicle practical driving tests is being met, and the additional measures we deployed means we can conduct these tests while ensuring the safety of our driving examiners and our applicants.

“While the COVID-19 response is ongoing, we will continue these strict hygiene measures while conducting tests, including mandatory screening for test applicants, pre-test vehicle cleaning requirements and reinforcement of general health and hygiene measures.

“I would like to thank the heavy vehicle industry for its understanding and co-operation with our health and safety measures, so we can continue to get more truck drivers safely behind the wheel.

“We are committed to keeping Queensland moving and supporting all industries as much as possible during this difficult time.”