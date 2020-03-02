Menu
Trucks are lined up for kilometres and cars diverted to Greenhill Rd. Picture: Emma Brasier AAP
News

Chicken truck blocks SE Freeway

2nd Mar 2020 9:13 AM

All city-bound lanes on the South Eastern Freeway are blocked after a chicken truck rolled over this morning.

Police say a semi-trailer carrying about 3500 chickens, in cages, jackknifed just before 3.30am, blocking all three lanes on the downtrack just below the Crafers turn-off.

The clean-up work is ongoing and the incident has caused about 100 trucks to bank up in the left-hand lane, lined up for kilometres.

 

 

 

 

 

Workers are trying to clear the mess, as cars are detoured at Crafers down Upper Sturt or Greenhill roads.

Motorists are being advised to allow extra travel time. The flow-on effect means traffic is bumper-to-bumper on Greenhill and Old Norton Summit roads heading to the city.

An SA Police spokesman said power had to be cut in the area as crews tried to tip the trailer upright.

 

 

 

Today's accident is just the latest of many to cause chaos on the freeway in the past few months.

In January, a peak-hour truck fire on the South Eastern Freeway backed traffic up for hours over several kilometres.

The uptrack freeway was blocked completely then had lane restrictions in place until about 9pm around the incident site, just before the Heysen Tunnels.

And in October a truck ran out of fuel on the downtrack of the South-Eastern Freeway in the middle of morning peak hour, causing huge delays.

It nearly made it into a hillside emergency lane a little before the Bridgewater exit, leaving just 30cm or so of its trailer sticking out into the left-hand lane.

