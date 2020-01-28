Menu
Longwarry truck show promo
Check out vintage trucks

28th Jan 2020 6:00 AM

IT STARTED out as a fundraiser for the local football club, but the Longwarry Heritage Truck and Vehicle Display has evolved into much more than that.

Truckie Peter Farley and his wife Helen are the driving force behind the event, which is a popular event throughout the state and further afield.

“He’s always been involved in the footy club and he’s always had the dream of running a truck show,” Helen said.

She said it was a great way to still be involved with the local clubs, while focusing on other passions.

The first show eight years ago had a display of 60 trucks and last year’s show had about 250, so Helen said they were looking forward to another big show.

“It’s a good weekend for people to just come and have a look and enjoy the displays,” she said.

The event, now in its eighth year, will be held on February 1 and 2 and will feature trucks 25 years and older, as well as cars, tractors, stationary engines, steam traction engines and a swap meet and market.

Childrens amusements as well as food, drinks and a licenced bar will be available.

A three-course-dinner will be held on February 1, catered for by the junior football and netball teams’ parents and families.

It will raise funds for the Longwarry football and netball clubs and is also the home show for the Trafalgar Truck Restorers Club.

