Check out Rob’s Stratosphere

ONE of our earliest friends from 2004, when we made Tasmania “home”, was Rob Gaetani from Youngtown.

Over the years it has always been a great pleasure to catch up with him here and there from time to time.

The other day he wheeled in to the Caltex at Epping Forest for a refreshment stop, driving an eye-catching RBA Linehaul’s 2013 Western Star ‘Stratosphere’ with a 600 Cummins upfront and towing a tri-axle fridge pan and he was on his way from Devonport to Hobart and then return to the depot at Launceston.

“I’ve been here with Bruce for 13 years now,” he said, “and honestly it is a great job and I’m still loving it! I mean you only have to look at this rig.

“He operates really top gear and looks after both his gear and his drivers and keeps us busy, and that is a good way to be.

“Including time driving on the ‘Big Island’ (and there could be more work over there later this year) I’ve been on the road now for 20 years or so now, and never regret taking up driving for a living.”

We asked about time off, and he said he mostly caught up with renovations and domestic stuff.