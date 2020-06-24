A trucking company has been charged after one of its drivers allegedly dumped a large volume of sulphuric acid near a roadside drain in Geelong.

The Environment Protection Authority Victoria charged Marlie Transport Pty Ltd and the truck driver on Monday, following an investigation into the dumping at North Shore in October 2018.

The company and the driver face a number of charges including aggravated pollution, the most serious offence under the Environment Protection Act.

The matter is listed for an administrative hearing later this month before the Magistrates Court.

Originally published as Charges laid over Geelong acid dump