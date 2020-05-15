Charges for truck driver over dangerous driving incident

PUBLIC APPEAL: The driver of the small truck, above, has been found, but police are still searching for the driver of the ute in this dangerous driving incident in Sydney's south west.

POLICE have identified and charged a truck driver following a public appeal into a dangerous driving incident in Sydney's south west at the weekend.

The incident involving a utility and a small truck occurred southbound on the Hume Highway at Menangle, near the Partridge VC rest area about 6.45am on Saturday, May 9.

Officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command commenced an investigation after vision was posted on social media showing a small truck allegedly failing to keep left and a utility attempting to overtake it.

Following a public appeal, the driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man attended the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command headquarters in Huntingwood on Wednesday.

The Ruse man will be issued a Court Attendance Notice for drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and will be expected to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on August 4.

Inquiries are continuing to locate the driver of the utility in this incident.