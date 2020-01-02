Menu
Scomo 'got the welcome he deserves'

2nd Jan 2020 11:20 AM | Updated: 3rd Jan 2020 7:51 AM

 

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance said Prime Minister Scott Morrison got "the welcome he deserved" when he was heckled and snubbed by RFS volunteers and south coast locals.

Nick Hansen

"The only two people who are providing leadership in this state at the moment are Shane Fitzsimmons and Gladys Berejiklian, we just need to follow their lead." Mr Constance told Sunrise.

"I didn't even know he was coming, I haven't had a call from him so to be honest with you locals probably gave him the welcome that he deserved.

"I say this to the Prime Minister today, the nation wants you to open up the cheque book, so obviously help people rebuild their lives. I know this is tough and I know I'm on his side of politics."

