Changes to pay awards start this week

AWARD CHANGES: Operators need to be aware of some major changes to transport awards that come into effect from this week.

AS part of a the four-yearly review of modern awards, there are some important changes operators need to be aware of when doing payroll from now on.

From May 4, the Road Transport and Distribution Award 2010 and the Road Transport (Long Distance Operations) Award 2010 are no more.

In their place will be the Road Transport and Distribution Award 2020 and Road Transport (Long Distance Operations) Award 2020.

The Queensland Trucking Association said the most dramatic change is to the classification and grade system.

The Road Transport (Long Distance Operations) Award 2020 starts at Grade 3 and no longer uses Grades 1 and 2.

This provides uniformity between the grade system used by Road Transport and Distribution Award 2020, said the QTA.

“For example, a Driver of a 3 axle rigid vehicle over 13.9 tonnes GVM will now be a grade 4 across the two awards,” the QTA writes in its Transporter newsletter to members.

“While the QTA said this is a welcomed common-sense change, it can mean that you will be required to review employment letter templatesm, wage rate sheets and payroll records.

“The biggest potential issue will be the underpayment of employees if any employers engage a third party to interpret award grades and rates. There is a possibility that rates could be updated in the employer’s payroll system before each employees’ grades, resulting in each affected employee being paid at a rate two below their classification.

“If this describes the payroll system at your workplace, you are be advised to contact your payroll provider as soon as possible to.

As always, the QTA adds that you have an obligation to have copies of the applicable award/s available within the workplace (e.g. noticeboard, intranet).