Chalouhi helps raise awareness of youth homelessness

WHEN it comes to promoting a cause or charity, you would be hard pressed finding a better mobile billboard than a truck based on Sydney roads.

This is exactly what Chalouhi, a Sydney based civil contracting company, has done with its charity initiative in aid of the Property Industry Foundation.

From promoting its cause, to taking part in building houses for homeless youth, the family-run firm has set its sights on creating a better world, using its ability to bring ideas to fruition.

For three years, Chalouhi has been supporting the Property Industry Foundation, an establishment formed in 1996 to tackle the problem of youth homelessness.

The foundation partners with respected charities to build safe environments, as well as to support charity managed initiatives focused on education, employment and well-being.

Within the past five years, the foundation has put $6.5m into helping its charity partners.

Utilising corporate donors and members of the building industry, the foundation builds houses for disadvantaged youth, placing a small number of teens in each house under the watch of a carer, with everyone getting their own bedroom.

The donations are of all types, from financial, donated goods and services, to the loan of staff to assist in the furnishing and styling of the houses. Chalouhi plays its part by disposing of asbestos during the demolition process, or by donating time to the building process.

The tipper bodies on both the truck and dog have been wrapped, to carry the message and branding of the Property Industry Foundation.

Since becoming involved with the foundation, Chalouhi has donated around $35,000 for the cause.

For every kilometre this truck travels, Chalouhi donates 10 cents, and as a working truck this is no small amount. Since becoming involved with the foundation, Chalouhi has donated around $35,000 for the cause, through the truck and additional initiatives it has been involved in.

The truck and dog idea came about when Christine Chalouhi approached the foundation, and discussed the possibility of such an undertaking with Maureen Collins, the head of fundraising.

Maureen loved the idea, and took it the CEO of the foundation, and the plan got underway. The idea was taken on by company’s directors, Robin and Norman Chalouhi, who decided that the K200 would become a rolling billboard for a cause that the firm has become so passionate about.

As Christine Chalouhi put it when Big Rigs spoke to her: “As a company we wanted to be more involved, and saw an opportunity to make a difference with the tools and resources we already had. Suddenly it clicked, and we saw how we could take that opportunity. Our relationship with the Property Industry Foundation over the years has been amazing and have enjoyed every minute of it.”