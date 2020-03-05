Challenges truckies face during roadworks

TRUCK DRIVERS LEFT OUT: Road work markings aren’t catering to truck drivers in Warwick according to David Faulkner.

TRUCK Drivers are asking for more consultation after local roadworks on Wood St have failed to accommodate the size of their vehicles.

While the announcement of federal funding to also address black spots on several Southern Downs Roads is welcomed, truck driver instructor David Faulkner said a lot more needs to be done for the region's roads.

"The roadworks on Wood St are not leaving big enough gaps for truck drivers to get through, I have seen B Doubles with wheels off the bitumen and with a top heavy vehicle like that, it could be dangerous," he said.

As concerns build for his students at Transport Field Driver Training, Mr Faulkner said controllers should adapt markings to suit trucks passing through.

"I think it would be a great idea for them to consult with us, road safety for truck drivers and cars on the road is important for the community."

Seven key areas will receive works in the Southern Downs including the addition of a roundabout at the Churchill Drive/Park Rd intersection and installation of warning signs, advisory speed signs and guideposts at Freestone Rd/Freestone Gully Rd.