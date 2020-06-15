CFMMEU vows to fight council to the end for injured truckie

The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union has vowed to fight until the end as a battle with Townsville City Council begins at the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission.

Council filed against the CFMMEU in May after the union allegedly took unprotected industrial action in March this year.

The CFMMEU claimed the council had tried to "manage" a council truck driver out of his position on "spurious medical grounds".

CFMMEU Queensland boss Michael Ravbar said the union had uncovered a case of "abject mismanagement" and the council was trying to hide behind expensive legal action.

"A long serving council employee - and one of the heroes of the Townsville floods - was being managed out of his position on spurious medical grounds, and not surprisingly his workmates decided to take a stand," Mr Ravbar said.

The CFMMEU has claimed the situation could have been resolved months ago, but instead the council chose to spend ratepayers money on "pointless legal action".

A Townsville City Council spokesman said it would be "in appropriate" to comment while the matter remains before the QRIC.

Originally published as Union to fight council over injured flood hero truckie