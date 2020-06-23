Centurion is giving young people a start

GREAT JOB: Jake Harris loves working at Centurion as part of the Frank Cardaci Traineeship Program. Picture: Contributed

TRANSPORT was never something that Jake Harris thought he would find himself, but a year after completing his traineeship, he’s enjoying his full-time role.

Jake, a 23-year-old, lives in the Midland District and is one of the young people who has participated in Centurion’s Frank Cardaci Traineeship Program.

The program, which takes in about 10 each year and started in 2011, aims to provide disadvantaged or marginalised young people with life-changing employment opportunities, alongside the Youth and indigenous Program, which is specifically for the Swan region of Western Australia.

Jake, a freight officer, loads trailers for mine sites and for Coles and Woolworths.

He was told about the program by a friend who was a part of it.

Some of the students who are part of the of the Frank Cardaci Traineeship Program.

“There wasn’t much opportunity at home so when I found out about this, I decided to give it a go and see what would happen,” he said.

“I came in not knowing anything about the job, but I was able to keep my mind focused on the work.”

Jake said he enjoys working at Centurion and meeting different people every day.

He wasn’t sure what his career had in store for him, but wanted to focus on paying off his car and maybe think about buying a house.

“I love working in Transport and I’d love to see where I go from here,” he said.

The Youth and indigenous Program provides employment opportunities for disadvantaged young people, specifically in the Swan region of Western Australia.

Centurion is a National business with 14 Depot locations, across Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland

“The goal is to expand the program over east so we are targeting other communities too rather than those surrounding our current Perth depot,” Mr Yarran said.