Do you know someone in the industry deserving of a nomination? Bruce Honeywill

With the support of Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, the Australian Trucking Association has launched the 2020 National Trucking Industry Awards.

Acknowledging individuals and businesses, the National Trucking Industry Awards recognise industry excellence and the high standard of professionalism and passion of industry members.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said without trucks and truck drivers, Australia stops.

"Our truck drivers play a crucial role in the day-to-day lives of Australians and our economy," Mr McCormack said.

"These awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise those who go above and beyond to improve the workplace and industry," he said.

Nominations are now open in the following categories:

Outstanding Contribution to the Trucking Industry

National Trucking Industry Woman of the Year

National Professional Driver of the Year

National Training Excellence Award.

The award winners will be announced at the ATA Foundation Sponsors Gala Awards Dinner, held during the ATA's Trucking Australia 2020 conference in Cairns in April.

The Don Watson Memorial Award and TruckSafe John Kelly Memorial Award will also be presented at the dinner.

"Trucking is essential to the Australian way of life and is connected to every industry from agriculture to construction and retail. It's important we recognise the outstanding businesses and individuals whose actions inspire others and make a positive impact," ATA Chair Geoff Crouch said.

"I'm certain we all know someone deserving of one of these awards and I invite all in the industry to celebrate excellence and nominate someone great," he said.

The 2020 National Trucking Industry Awards are proudly sponsored by ATA Foundation Sponsors BP, NTI and Volvo Trucks, as well as Cummins South Pacific, AEI Transport Insurance Brokers and Sutton Road Training Centre TISC.

The ATA and its member associations collectively represent the 50,000 businesses and 200,000 people in the Australian trucking industry. Together, the ATA and its members are committed to safety, professionalism and viability.

Nominations close 5 March 2020. Nominate now here.